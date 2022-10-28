Technology

Redmi launches world's fastest charging smartphone with 210W charging speed

Redmi launches world's fastest charging smartphone with 210W charging speed

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 28, 2022, 01:34 pm 3 min read

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ which comes in four colorways

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has introduced its much-awaited Note 12 series of smartphones, which includes the Note 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro+, and 12 Discovery Edition. The line-up starts at CNY 1,199 (nearly Rs. 13,650) for the vanilla model's base configuration and goes up to CNY 2,399 (around Rs. 27,300) for the Discovery Edition. The devices will be available in China starting October 31.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Redmi Note 12 series aims to disrupt China's fiercely competitive smartphone market.

While the standard Note 12 targets customers seeking an entry-level device, the upper variants cater to the needs of buyers who want cutting-edge technology.

The Note 12 Explorer Edition, with a 200MP camera, 210W fast-charging, and other new-age features, takes on the iQOO 10 Pro and Moto X30 Pro.

Smartphone #1 Redmi Note 12 5G

The Redmi Note 12 5G features a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device packs a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) gOLED screen with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 1,200-nits of peak brightness. It houses Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging.

Information The device offers a 48MP primary camera

On the rear, the Redmi Note 12 5G has a dual camera arrangement which consists of a 48MP main snapper and a 2MP depth sensor, along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, it packs an 8MP front-facing camera.

Features Redmi Note 12 Pro, 12 Pro+, and 12 Discovery Edition

The Redmi Note 12 Pro, 12 Pro+, and 12 Discovery Edition pack a top-centered punch-hole cut-out and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The devices boast 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ certification, and 900-nits maximum brightness. They are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor, paired with up to 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage.

Cameras The 12 Pro+ and Discovery Edition feature 200MP primary camera

The Redmi Note 12 Pro includes a 50MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro snapper, along with an LED flash. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ and 12 Discovery Edition sport a 200MP (OIS) Samsung HPX sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. Up front, all the three devices feature a 16MP camera.

Information The Note 12 Discovery Edition supports 210W fast-charging

The Redmi Note 12 Pro and 12 Pro+ house a 5,000mAh battery and support 67W and 120W fast-charging, respectively. The Note 12 Discovery Edition packs a 4,300mAh battery with 210W fast-charging technology—the fastest on a smartphone ever.

Pocket-pinch Redmi Note 12 series: Pricing and availability

The Redmi Note 12 series will be up for grabs in China starting October 31. The standard Note 12 5G starts at CNY 1,199 (nearly Rs. 13,650). The 12 Pro begins at CNY 1,699 (around Rs. 19,350), whereas 12 Pro+ starts at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,000). The Note 12 Discovery Edition is priced at CNY 2,399 (around Rs. 27,300).