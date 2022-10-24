Technology

Samsung announces ISCOCELL HPX as its third 200MP camera sensor

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 24, 2022, 01:00 pm 2 min read

The ISOCELL HPX sensor may be used on the Galaxy S23 Ultra (Representative image)

Samsung has introduced its third 200MP camera sensor, called the ISCOCELL HPX. The new sensor comes with a 0.56μm pixel size. It gets Advanced DTI technology, which helps separate each pixel individually. The sensor's Super QPD Autofocus solution enables superfast and precise Autofocus. Additionally, the Tetra Pixel technology used in this new sensor allows it to automatically switch between three different lighting modes.

Context Why does this story matter?

Following the announcement of the ISOCELL HP3 in June, Samsung is back with another 200MP camera sensor.

It packs an impressive resolution along with camera abilities to offer sharp and detailed photographs in different lighting scenarios.

The sensor's mass production is expected to start soon. According to a tip-off, it may be used for the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra flagship.

Information All about the ISCOCELL HPX sensor

The ISCOCELL HPX has a resolution of 200MP along with 0.56µm-sized pixels which should reduce the camera module area by 20%, making any device's body thinner and more compact. It may adopt a 1/1.3-inch size, to absorb more light and hence, capture more details.

Features Sensor can shoot at 200MP, 50MP, and 12.5MP resolutions

According to the lightning conditions, the ISOCELL HPX sensor switches between these modes

With the Tetra pixel technology, the ISOCELL HPX camera sensor automatically switches between three different lighting modes. In a well-lit environment, the pixel size is maintained at 0.56μm, rendering 200MP images. In a low-light environment, the pixel size is converted to 1.12μm, delivering 50MP shots. The sensor can also combine 16 pixels to form a 2.24μm pixel size for 12.5MP photos at night.

Shooting ISOCELL HPX offers 8K videos at 30fps

In terms of video shooting abilities, the ISOCELL HPX sensor gets support for 8K video at 30ps. The camera sensor offers seamless dual-HDR shooting in both 4K and Full-HD modes. Depending upon the lighting, the staggered HDR mode will capture bright lights and shadows at low, medium, or high exposure. The system then combines these exposures to produce HDR images and videos.

Information The sensor may be offered on the Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung may house the all-new ISOCELL HPX camera sensor on the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra. The device is anticipated to arrive early next year with a 6.8-inch screen, 200MP primary snapper, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery.