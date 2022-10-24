Technology

WhatsApp is rolling out Facebook-like avatars to some beta users

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 24, 2022, 11:02 am 2 min read

Avatars are only available to some WhatsApp beta testers on Android (Photo credit: Meta)

Avatars have been slowly taking over Meta's universe of social media platforms. After Messenger and Instagram, they are also making their way into WhatsApp. According to WABetaInfo, some beta testers have received support for setting up customizable avatars via the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.23.9 update. Users can share these avatars with others or set them as their profile pictures.

Context Why does this story matter?

Avatars are very important to Meta. It is with these avatars that one can explore the metaverse.

Since its introduction, the company has improved avatars in many ways. From the Avatars Store, you can even buy digital outfits from iconic fashion brands.

An avatar is a digital expression of a person, and their availability on WhatsApp gives people a chance to express themselves better.

Feature WhatsApp will generate a sticker pack of the avatar

The lucky beta testers who have access to the feature can configure an avatar by going to Settings and selecting the new 'Avatar' category. You can then customize your digital avatar to your liking. Once you do so, WhatsApp will generate a sticker pack with the avatar in many poses. Now you can share these stickers with others to express your feelings.

Avatars Not all beta testers have access to avatars

Whatsapp has started rolling out avatars to users who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.23.9 update. They are also compatible with Android beta version 2.22.23.8. It should be noted that not all beta testers will have access to the feature. Keep up the app updated to get your hands on avatars. It's unclear when we will see a wider release.

History Meta first introduced avatars in 2019

Avatars made their first entry into Meta's universe in 2019. Messenger and News Feed were the first to get them. They go their 3D look earlier this year as part of the company's metaverse ambitions. They also made their entry into Facebook profile pictures and Instagram Stories. With their entry into WhatsApp, avatars now cover all three of Meta's social media trio.