Technology

Top 5 4K LED TVs in India under Rs. 40,000

Top 5 4K LED TVs in India under Rs. 40,000

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 01, 2022, 12:05 am 3 min read

This is the OnePlus (50U1S) smart TV (Photo credit: OnePlus)

A 4K LED TV delivers more detailed images and sharper text. On the whole, an LED TV delivers better viewing experience than an LCD one. In addition to that, they are also more energy-efficient. So, if you are planning to switch to a new television, our curated list should serve you well. Here are our top 4K LED TVs in India under Rs. 40,000.

Smart TV #1 Samsung Crystal 4K Neo (UA43AUE65AKXXL) smart TV

Samsung's Crystal 4K Neo (UA43AUE65AKXXL) is one of the latest smart TVs in India. It offers a 43-inch 4K (2160x3840 pixels) LED display with a 50Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, PurColor technology, Motion Xcelerator, Color Mapping, and more. The television is powered by Crystal Processor 4K chip and boots Tizen OS. It has a 20W speaker setup with Dolby Digital Plus. Price: Rs. 35,990

Smart TV #2 OnePlus U-series (50U1S) smart TV

The OnePlus (50U1S) smart TV comes with a 50-inch 4K (2160x3840 pixels) LED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and Gamma Engine for clarity enhancement. The television boots Android TV 10 and packs 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 and houses a 30W speaker setup with Dolby Audio, and a smart voice control feature. Price: Rs. 38,999

Smart TV #3 Nokia 50-inch (50UHDADNVVGE) smart TV

Released a month ago, Nokia (50UHDADNVVGE) smart TV comes with a 50-inch 4K (2160x3840 pixels) LED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10 support. The device is fueled by a quad-core MediaTek processor, with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It boots Android TV 11 OS and packs 24W speakers with Dolby Atmos. Price: Rs. 39,999

Smart TV #4 Hisense A71 series (58A71F) smart TV

The Hisense (58A71F) smart TV bears a 58-inch 4K (2160x3840 pixels) LED display, with a 60Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, Ultra Dimming, UHD AI Upscaler, Natural Color and Depth Enhancer. The device features built-in Chromecast and packs 30W speakers with Dolby Atmos. It boots Android 9.0 and pairs 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. Price: Rs. 39,990

Smart TV #5 Redmi (L55M6-RA) smart TV

The Redmi (L55M6-RA) smart TV features a 55-inch 4K (2160x3840 pixels) LED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, Vivid Picture Engine, and Wide Color Gamut. The television has a Mali G52 MP2 graphics processor and boots Android TV 10. It packs 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and 30W speaker setup with Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X, and DTS-HD support. Price: Rs. 39,999