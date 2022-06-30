Technology

Realme GT NEO 3 Thor edition confirmed: Check features, price

Realme GT NEO 3 Thor edition will support 150W fast-charging. Representative image (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme will introduce the 'GT NEO 3 Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition' model in India on July 7. According to the teaser, the device will arrive in a Blue color. It will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor and 150W fast-charging technology. Like all special edition launches, it should also get some movie-related themes, wallpapers, and other goodies.

Context Why does this story matter?

Realme has strategically timed the release of the Thor edition of its GT Neo 3 smartphone.

The device will be introduced on the same day when Marvel's movie hits the theatres. This way, Realme may sell quite a few units of the handset in India.

It is likely to retain the specifications of the standard GT NEO 3 that was introduced in April.

Design and display The device will get a 120Hz AMOLED display

The GT Neo 3 Thor edition will have a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it should have a movie-themed panel with triple cameras. The device will bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 1,000Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10+ support.

Information It will have a 50MP primary camera

On the rear, the GT Neo 3 Thor edition will sport a 50MP (f/1.9) main lens, an 8MP (f/2.25) ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro senor. For selfies, it will house a 16MP (f/2.45) front-facing camera.

Internals The handset will feature 150W fast-charging

The GT Neo 3 Thor edition will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, paired 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The handset will boot Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. It will house a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery with 150W fast-charging support. Connectivity options should include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information What will be the pricing for this limited edition smartphone?

The GT NEO 3 Thor edition may bear a price tag of around Rs. 45,000 in India. However, its official pricing will be revealed at the time of launch.