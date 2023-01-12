Technology

Samsung Galaxy S23 series pre-reservations live in India: Check benefits

Written by Sanjana Shankar Jan 12, 2023, 01:07 pm 3 min read

The S23 series will get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Representative image (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy S23 series will be launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1. While the launch is imminent, the handsets are now up for pre-bookings in India. The line-up will include three models: S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra. Those who pre-reserve a handset will get an e-voucher worth Rs. 5,000 along with several other benefits.

Why does this story matter?

Samsung has finally announced the release of its much-awaited flagship smartphone series. And ahead of the debut of the S23 range, the company is giving interested buyers a chance to pre-reserve their handset so as to get early deliveries and other benefits.

The S23 series will take on Apple's iPhone 14 and Google Pixel 7 line-up.

You will be able to access exclusive color options

You can pre-book a Galaxy S23 device by paying Rs. 1,999. The amount will be adjusted against the purchase value. In return for your pre-reservation, you will get Rs. 5,000 coupon to spend on samsung.com, early delivery of the smartphone, access to exclusive color options, and Smart Club membership which provides Welcome Voucher worth Rs. 2,000 and 2% loyalty points via Samsung Shop app.

The handsets will boast a 120Hz refresh rate

Samsung S23 series will feature a center-aligned punch-hole cut-out, an under-display fingerprint reader, and will pack a triple rear camera module. As per reports, the S23 and S23+ models might get 6.1-inch and 6.6-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screens, respectively. The S23 Ultra could offer a 6.8-inch QHD+ display with 2,200-nits peak brightness and 2,200Hz PWM Dimming. The handsets will offer a 120Hz refresh rate.

S23 Ultra might flaunt a 200MP primary camera

The Galaxy S23 and S23+ may get a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 10MP telephoto snapper. The S23 Ultra is touted to sport a 200MP ISOCELL HPX main snapper, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and 10MP zoom and telephoto lenses with 3x and 10x optical zoom, respectively. For selfies, the devices may sport a 12MP front-facing camera.

The handsets will get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset

The Galaxy S23 series will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB or 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The S23 and S23+ may pack 3,900mAh and 4,700mAh batteries, respectively. The S23 Ultra might get a 5,000mAh battery. The trio is expected to boot Android 13 and offer the latest connectivity options.

The Galaxy S23 series will be launched on February 1

Samsung Galaxy S23 series will make its global debut on February 1 and the pre-bookings will be open until February 8. Pricing and availability details will be revealed at the time of launch.