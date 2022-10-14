Technology

Samsung announces Knox Matrix, a private blockchain security system

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 14, 2022, 06:03 pm 2 min read

Knox Matrix provides a unified security SDK across different operating systems (Photo credit: Samsung)

A good home needs proper security. As the home becomes advanced, so should the security. That's what Samsung is doing. With the company betting big on home automation, it is only natural that it pays more attention to the security side of smart homes. That's where Knox Matrix comes in. An all-in-one security solution for every Samsung device.

Context Why does this story matter?

Samsung Knox Matrix is the company's way of saying that it sees smart homes as an important part of its portfolio. Until now, with the plain 'Knox,' the company provided security to just smartphones.

The Knox Matrix, on the other hand, is an all-encompassing security framework. It is also possible that Knox Matrix is linked to Samsung's recent Web3 aspirations.

Knox Matrix Knox Matrix is a revamp of Samsung's current security system

Samsung has presented Knox Matrix as a revolutionary concept that will provide multi-device security. It is a revamp of the company's current security system. The system protects smartphones, smart TV, and everything else that forms part of a Samsung smart home from external threats. Knox Matrix's protection will extend to devices even if they have different operating systems.

Process How does Samsung Knox Matrix work?

Let's take a look at how Knox Matrix works. It will be a user's own private blockchain. All the connected devices in the system will provide multi-layered security through mutual monitoring. In case of cyber attacks, the devices will act as a unified shield. The Knox Matrix will share login credentials among all connected devices. While sharing credentials, it will secure the information shared.

Official words Knox Matrix provides security without compromising on connectivity: Samsung

"With Samsung Knox Matrix, we envision that users need not compromise on their connectivity in order to stay protected. Samsung Knox Matrix is set to provide the devices within a user's ecosystem with fewer vulnerabilities through strong, diverse security practices," Samsung said. Apart from protecting connected devices, it will also provide a security and privacy dashboard where users can customize their settings.