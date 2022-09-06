Business

Reliance Jio 6th anniversary offer: How to avail benefits

Reliance Jio 6th anniversary offer: How to avail benefits

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 06, 2022, 04:24 pm 2 min read

These offers are valid for a limited time

To commemorate its sixth anniversary, Reliance Jio has announced a bunch of offers, including coupons, high-speed data, and discounts. These benefits are only available to users recharging their number with the Rs. 2,999 annual plan. The offers are valid for recharges via both offline as well as online channels. However, they can only be grabbed for a limited time period.

Benefits Here's a look at the offers

Users who recharge with the Rs. 2,999 plan get six benefits. These include an Rs. 500 discount on purchases of Rs. 5,000 and above at Reliance Digital, additional 75GB of high-speed data, and Ixigo travel coupons worth Rs. 750 on bookings of Rs. 4,500 and more. A flat 50% discount on the six months Pro pack on Jio Saavn Pro is also available.

Information There are also discounts on health and fashion

There are three Netmeds coupons offering a 25% discount each on purchases of Rs. 1,000 and more. In fashion, customers can use the AJIO vouchers which offer Rs. 750 off on purchases of Rs. 2,990 or above.

Procedure What are the steps for coupon redemption?

Once you recharge your number with the Rs. 2,999 plan, the vouchers will be credited to the 'Coupons & Winnings' section of your account in the MyJio app. You will be notified of the same. In order to redeem these coupons, first, log in to the MyJio app and head to the coupon list. Finally, select the required voucher/coupon you want to redeem.

Information The anniversary vouchers are non-transferable

Users can do the recharge on Jio.com, the MyJio app, and other online recharge platforms. However, users should keep in mind that the vouchers and coupons received under the sixth anniversary offer cannot be transferred.