Sensex closes at 59,196 points, Nifty settles at 17,655
On Tuesday, the major indices of the stock market ended flat with the Sensex settling at 59,196.99 points and the Nifty closing at 17,655.6 points. Mimicking the broader trend of the market, the midcap indices also ended on a flat note, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing at 8,651.95 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Tuesday.
As far as the top performing sectors are concerned, NIFTY METAL, NIFTY ENERGY, and NIFTY INFRA led the way, gaining 1.3%, 1.27%, and 0.98%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were Apollo Hospital, Bharti Airtel, and NTPC, which climbed 3.1%, 2.82%, and 2.4%, respectively. Bajaj Finserv, TATA Consumer Products and Britannia were among the top stock losers, shedding 2.34%, 2.29%, and 1.47%, respectively.
On Tuesday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged 0.01% lower to Rs. 79.83 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. The gold futures also witnessed little movement, settling flat at Rs. 50,452, while the silver futures jumped by 0.83% to Rs. 53,834. On the other hand, the crude oil futures slipped by 2.37% to $87.04 per barrel.
Coming to the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index soared 1.36% to 3,243.45 points, while the Nikkei too rose 0.02% to 27,626.51 points. However, Hang Seng witnessed a decline of 0.12%, ending at 19,202.73 points. In the US, NASDAQ edged 1.31% lower to 11,630.86 points.
The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is currently trading at $19,926.39. This is 0.74% up compared to yesterday. Meanwhile, the second most popular one, Ethereum is up by 5.82% and is now selling at $1,656.80. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1 (flat), $280.62 (1.99% up), and $0.5014 (2.92% up), respectively.
The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Tuesday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.