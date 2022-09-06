Business

Sensex closes at 59,196 points, Nifty settles at 17,655

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 06, 2022, 04:04 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 closed at 8,651.95 points on Tuesday

On Tuesday, the major indices of the stock market ended flat with the Sensex settling at 59,196.99 points and the Nifty closing at 17,655.6 points. Mimicking the broader trend of the market, the midcap indices also ended on a flat note, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing at 8,651.95 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Tuesday.

Round-up Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

As far as the top performing sectors are concerned, NIFTY METAL, NIFTY ENERGY, and NIFTY INFRA led the way, gaining 1.3%, 1.27%, and 0.98%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were Apollo Hospital, Bharti Airtel, and NTPC, which climbed 3.1%, 2.82%, and 2.4%, respectively. Bajaj Finserv, TATA Consumer Products and Britannia were among the top stock losers, shedding 2.34%, 2.29%, and 1.47%, respectively.

Commodities INR goes down 0.01% against the US Dollar

On Tuesday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged 0.01% lower to Rs. 79.83 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. The gold futures also witnessed little movement, settling flat at Rs. 50,452, while the silver futures jumped by 0.83% to Rs. 53,834. On the other hand, the crude oil futures slipped by 2.37% to $87.04 per barrel.

Information Take a look at the global markets

Coming to the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index soared 1.36% to 3,243.45 points, while the Nikkei too rose 0.02% to 27,626.51 points. However, Hang Seng witnessed a decline of 0.12%, ending at 19,202.73 points. In the US, NASDAQ edged 1.31% lower to 11,630.86 points.

Crypto How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is currently trading at $19,926.39. This is 0.74% up compared to yesterday. Meanwhile, the second most popular one, Ethereum is up by 5.82% and is now selling at $1,656.80. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1 (flat), $280.62 (1.99% up), and $0.5014 (2.92% up), respectively.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Tuesday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.