Technology

Redmi A1+ launched in India at Rs. 7,000: Check features

Redmi A1+ launched in India at Rs. 7,000: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 14, 2022, 02:32 pm 2 min read

The Redmi A1+ is offered in three colorways

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has introduced its latest budget smartphone in India, called the Redmi A1+. As for the key highlights, the device packs an HD+ screen, an 8MP primary camera, 512GB of expandable storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. The device will be available via the brand's official stores and Flipkart from October 17 onward. It starts at Rs. 6,999 for its base 2GB/32GB configuration.

Context Why does this story matter?

Redmi is strengthening its affordable smartphone portfolio in India with its entry-level models.

Following the launch of the A1 smartphone, the brand has introduced the A1+ variant to attract budget buyers in the country.

The newly-introduced handset follows the footsteps of its predecessor with a similar set of specifications, barring a fingerprint scanner and 1GB of additional RAM.

Design and display The device flaunts a 60Hz display

The Redmi A1+ sports a waterdrop notch design and noticeable bezels. On the rear, it features dual cameras and a fingerprint sensor. It packs a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD panel with a 60Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 400 nits of maximum brightness. It gets a splash-resistant P2i coating. The handset comes in Light Blue, Black, and Light Green color variants.

Information It offers an 8MP main camera

On the rear, the Redmi A1+ features a dual camera arrangement with an 8MP (f/2.0) primary lens and an unspecified depth sensor, paired with an LED flash. Up front, it offers a 5MP (f/2.2) camera for selfies and video calls.

Internals The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery

The Redmi A1+ is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. It offers 512GB of expandable storage. The device boots Android 12 Go Edition and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. Connectivity options include 4G, dual SIMs, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information Redmi A1+: Pricing and availability

The Redmi A1+ is offered in 2GB/32GB and 3GB/32GB configurations which bear a price tag of Rs. 6,999 and Rs. 7,999, respectively. The handset will be available for purchase through the brand's official stores and Flipkart from October 17 onward.