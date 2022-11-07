Technology

Samsung Galaxy S21 series gets Android 13: How to update

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 07, 2022, 06:31 pm 2 min read

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series has support for Always-on display

Samsung Galaxy S21 line-up is now receiving Android 13-based One UI 5 update in select parts of Europe, including the UK, Spain, and Germany. The update brings several enhancements to the devices along with improved usability. It also adds October 2022 Android security patch on the devices. A broader rollout of the update is expected to happen in the coming days.

The Android 13-based One UI 5 for the Galaxy S21 series carries a firmware version G99xBXXU5DVJC and has a file size of 2GB. It introduces a bunch of enhancements including deeper Material You integration with additional color palettes for the dynamic theming engine. The update adds new multitasking gestures, app icons, a tweaked notification panel, and an upgraded Pro mode to the Camera app.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series sports a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handsets comes with IP68-rated dust and water resistance. The S21 and S21+ models feature a 6.2-inch and 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen, respectively with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution. The S21 Ultra gets a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) display. All three offer a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification.

Cameras The S21 Ultra has a 108MP main camera

The S21 and S21+ sport a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 64MP telephoto lens. For selfies, they get a 10MP front-facing shooter. The S21 Ultra boasts a 108MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom, and a 10MP periscope telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom. Up front, it features a 40MP selfie camera.

Internals An Exynos 2100 chipset fuels the Galaxy S21 series

The S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra house an Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The former two are paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Ultra model gets up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The handsets pack a 4,000mAh, 4,800mAh, and 5,000mAh battery, respectively, with support for 25W wired and 15W wireless charging.