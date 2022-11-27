Technology

Here's everything we know about the OnePlus 11 smartphone

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 27, 2022, 07:53 pm 2 min read

The global reveal of the OnePlus 11 may happen in March or April (Photo credit: @OnLeaks and @Smartprix)

OnePlus is preparing for the launch of its next numbered model, the OnePlus 11, sometime in early next year. As we approach 2023, the device has now become the subject of rumors and leaks. According to the latest tip-off by Max Jambor (@MaxJmb), the device will arrive in Glossy Green and Matte Black color options. Here's everything we know about the smartphone.

Why does this story matter?

The OnePlus 11 is tipped to get major enhancements based on rumors, tip-offs, and confirmations.

In comparison to the recently launched 10T, customers should witness the return of the Hasselblad-branded camera arrangement, iconic Alert Slider, wireless charging, and more.

Additionally, the OnePlus 11 will be the first offering from the brand to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

The device will get a QHD+ AMOLED screen

OnePlus 11 will reportedly get a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, an under-display fingerprint scanner, thin bezels, a curved display, and a metal frame. It may sport a Hasselblad-engineered rear camera setup. According to Digital Chat Station (DCS), the device will get a QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) AMOLED panel and a ceramic body. The fresh tip-off by Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) suggests Matte Black and Glossy Green colorways.

It will feature a 50MP primary camera with OIS

The rear camera setup on the OnePlus 11 will include a 50MP (OIS) IMX890 main snapper, 48MP IMX581 ultra-wide lens, and 32MP (OIS) IMX709 telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom. Up front, it will have a single camera for selfies.

The handset will house up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM

The OnePlus 11 will be fueled by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the brand has officially confirmed. According to DCS, the device may come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The phone shall boot Android 13-based OxygenOS. It would likely pack a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging. Connectivity options may include Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3.

OnePlus may ditch the 'Pro' moniker

The price and availability details of the OnePlus 11 will be disclosed at the time of its launch. The device is expected to debut in China in January 2023. It will come in two color options. OnePlus is reportedly planning to drop the "Pro" moniker from its numbered series. So, the OnePlus 11 will likely bear all the high-end specifications.