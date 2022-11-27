Technology

OPPO F21s Pro 5G gets Rs. 3,000 discount on Amazon

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 27, 2022, 05:14 pm 2 min read

The OPPO F21s Pro 5G measures 7.66mm in thickness and weighs 181g

OPPO F21s Pro 5G is retailing with nearly Rs. 3,000 discount via Amazon. The handset was introduced in India this year in September. It boasts an AMOLED display, a 64MP main camera, 8GB of RAM, and a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. If you are looking for one of the recently launched OPPO phones, have a look at its deal.

Everything to know about the offer

OPPO F21s Pro 5G was launched at Rs. 25,999 (MRP: Rs. 31,999) for its 8GB/128GB configuration. However, Amazon is now offering a discount coupon worth Rs. 800 and up to Rs. 2,000 off on purchases via ICICI Bank cards. Collectively, these offers make the device cheaper by up to Rs. 2,800. Buyers can also avail no-cost EMI options using credit cards from select banks.

The handset has a 60Hz AMOLED screen

The OPPO F21s Pro 5G comes with a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, a thick bottom bezel, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it sports a glossy finish with a triple camera arrangement and an LED flash. The phone gets a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 600-nits of peak brightness, 409ppi pixel density, and 180Hz touch sampling rate.

It features a 64MP main camera

The rear camera setup on the OPPO F21s Pro 5G includes a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome lens. On the front, the device offers a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie camera.

The device supports 33W fast-charging

The OPPO F21s Pro 5G houses a Snapdragon 695 processor, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The handset is shipped with Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1. Under the hood, it packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include dual SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a 3.55mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.