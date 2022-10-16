Technology

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G now on sale with big discounts

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 16, 2022, 04:38 pm 2 min read

The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G offers Liquid Cooling and X-axis linear vibration motor

The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G is a solid offering with a high-resolution screen, solid cameras, a powerful processor, and a long-lasting battery. It can easily appeal to those looking for a device in the sub-Rs. 40,000 segment, with new-age features and impressive hardware. The handset is now available with attractive instant discounts on Amazon, which can be availed through debit and credit card transactions.

Details Everything to know about the offer

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G comes in 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB configurations costing Rs. 34,999, Rs. 36,999, and Rs. 38,999, respectively. However, thanks to Rs. 6,000 instant discount on all bank credit/debit card transactions on Amazon, prices are down to Rs. 28,999, Rs. 30,999, and Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB variants, respectively. Exchange offers of up to Rs. 30,000 are also available.

Design and display The device sports a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G sports a punch-hole cut-out on the top center, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It gets Gorilla Glass Victus protection for the display. The device packs a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, Dolby Vision, 480Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,000 nits of peak brightness.

Information It gets a 108MP primary camera

The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G offers a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 108MP (f/1.75) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) 120-degree ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. On the front, it features a 16MP (f/2.45) selfie snapper.

Internals The handset supports 120W fast charging

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G houses a Snapdragon 888 SoC, with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The device is shipped with Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 (upgradeable). It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, dual SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port. It gets Dolby Atmos-powered dual speaker setup.