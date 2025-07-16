Israel bombs Syria's Druze city, Suwayda, hours after ceasefire 

Israeli forces have launched airstrikes on Suwayda, a predominantly Druze city in southern Syria . The Syrian Ministry of Defense had announced a truce on Tuesday, stating an agreement has been reached with the city's "notables and dignitaries" following days of violent clashes with Bedouin tribes. However, just hours later, the Syrian Ministry of Interior accused armed groups of resuming attacks on government forces with support from the Israeli Air Force.

Justification Israel claims to be protecting Druze Israel has justified its airstrikes on southern Syria as a means to protect the Druze minority, whom it considers potential allies. Israeli Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli said Israel could not "stand idly by" while the Druze were fighting. He claimed it was a "grave mistake" to recognize Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa as the "legitimate leader."

Violence escalation Situation 'further escalated' in Suwayda The violence between Bedouin tribes and local Druze fighters in Suwayda has left over 30 dead and more than 100 injured since Sunday. United States envoy to Syria Tom Barrack said Washington was in contact with all sides "to navigate toward calm and integration." Al Jazeera reported that the situation has "further escalated" with multiple Israeli drone and air strikes.

Druze community Syria's Druze population Syria's Druze population is around 700,000, with Suwayda being home to the largest community. The Druze are a minority group that emerged as a 10th-century offshoot of Shia Islam. The recent violence is the first deadly outbreak since April and May, when clashes between Druze community members and security forces killed dozens.