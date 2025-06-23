Israel strikes 6 airports throughout Iran, hitting 15 fighter jets  

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has confirmed that it carried out airstrikes on at least six airports in Iran . The targeted sites included airfields in western, eastern, and central regions of the country. The IDF said over 15 remotely manned Israeli aircraft were involved in these precision strikes, which damaged runways and underground bunkers.

Targeted facilities Several missile sites also destroyed during operation Among the damaged aircraft were F-14, F-5, and AH-1 jets belonging to Iran. The IDF said these planes were intended for use against Israel. The targeted airports included Tehran's Mehrabad, Mashhad, and Dezful. In addition to the airfields, several surface-to-surface missile launch and storage sites in Iran's Kermanshah area were also destroyed during the operation.

Twitter Post Video of the attack חיל-האוויר תקף שישה שדות תעופה של המשטר האיראני במערב, במזרח ובמרכז איראן במאמץ להעמקת העליונות האווירית.

בתקיפות נפגעו מסלולי המראה, דירים תת-קרקעיים, מטוס תדלוק, ומטוסים מסוג F-14, F-5 ו-AH-1, השייכים למשטר האיראני. pic.twitter.com/HNPcxqiriI — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) June 23, 2025

Strategic objective Airstrikes aimed at degrading Iran's military capabilities The IDF said the airstrikes were aimed at degrading the military capabilities of Iran. "The IDF continues its efforts to degrade the Iranian Regime's military capabilities and achieve aerial superiority over Iranian airspace in order to protect the State of Israel," it added. In a message on Telegram, the IDF said that the attack was carried out "following precise intelligence from the IDF Intelligence Directorate."