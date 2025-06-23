Israel strikes 6 airports throughout Iran, hitting 15 fighter jets
What's the story
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has confirmed that it carried out airstrikes on at least six airports in Iran. The targeted sites included airfields in western, eastern, and central regions of the country. The IDF said over 15 remotely manned Israeli aircraft were involved in these precision strikes, which damaged runways and underground bunkers.
Targeted facilities
Several missile sites also destroyed during operation
Among the damaged aircraft were F-14, F-5, and AH-1 jets belonging to Iran. The IDF said these planes were intended for use against Israel. The targeted airports included Tehran's Mehrabad, Mashhad, and Dezful. In addition to the airfields, several surface-to-surface missile launch and storage sites in Iran's Kermanshah area were also destroyed during the operation.
Twitter Post
Video of the attack
Strategic objective
Airstrikes aimed at degrading Iran's military capabilities
The IDF said the airstrikes were aimed at degrading the military capabilities of Iran. "The IDF continues its efforts to degrade the Iranian Regime's military capabilities and achieve aerial superiority over Iranian airspace in order to protect the State of Israel," it added. In a message on Telegram, the IDF said that the attack was carried out "following precise intelligence from the IDF Intelligence Directorate."
Military
'Missile launch and storage facilities aimed toward Israeli territory'
The military stated that surface-to-surface missile launch and storage facilities were aimed toward Israeli territory. This round of attacks followed the IDF's announcement earlier on Monday morning that the IAF was conducting strikes on military infrastructure locations in the Kermanshah area in western Iran. Following the announcement of the strikes, the IDF acknowledged that an IAF remotely controlled aircraft was shot down in Iranian territory.