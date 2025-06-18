What's the story

As Israel continued to target Tehran early Wednesday, the Washington-based Human Rights Activists group reported that at least 585 people have been killed and 1,326 others injured in Iran.

Among the dead are 239 civilians and 126 security personnel, according to the group's findings.

The organization, which also provided detailed casualty figures during the 2022 protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, corroborates local reports with a network of sources within Iran.