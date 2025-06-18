Israeli strikes have killed 585 in Iran: Human rights group
What's the story
As Israel continued to target Tehran early Wednesday, the Washington-based Human Rights Activists group reported that at least 585 people have been killed and 1,326 others injured in Iran.
Among the dead are 239 civilians and 126 security personnel, according to the group's findings.
The organization, which also provided detailed casualty figures during the 2022 protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, corroborates local reports with a network of sources within Iran.
Casualty report
Iran's death toll update
Iranian authorities have not released regular death tolls during the conflict, with their last update on Monday reporting 224 deaths and 1,277 injuries.
The region has been thrown into uncertainty as residents flee Tehran amid Israel's air campaign targeting Iran's military and nuclear program.
A major explosion was heard around 5:00am in Tehran on Wednesday morning, following other explosions earlier in the predawn darkness.
Escalating conflict
Israel claims airstrikes are preemptive measures
Israel claims its airstrikes are a preemptive measure to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.
Iran maintains its nuclear activities are peaceful, although it has enriched uranium up to 60%, close to weapons-grade levels of 90%.
The International Atomic Energy Agency continues limited inspections in the country, while US intelligence agencies do not believe Iran is actively pursuing a bomb.
Retaliation promised
Iran vows to retaliate against Israel
Iranian military leaders have vowed to retaliate against Israel.
General Abdul Rahim Mousavi of Iran's army said, "The operations carried out so far have been solely for the purpose of warning and deterrence."
He added that a "punishment operation will be carried out soon."
Meanwhile, Israel has warned its population to stay close to shelters as Iran fires new salvos of missiles, most of which are intercepted.
US response
US sends more warplanes to the Middle East
As tension escalates, the US has reportedly sent more warplanes to the Middle East, while President Donald Trump made statements demanding "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER."
He also stated that the US was holding off on assassinating Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei "for now," adding, "We know exactly where he is hiding."
The conflict between Iran and Israel started on Friday when Israeli military launched a surprise attack that wiped out the top echelon of Iran's military command and damaged its nuclear sites.