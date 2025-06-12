What's the story

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has criticized the United States for reportedly inviting Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, to the US Army Day celebrations on June 14.

Ramesh called it a "huge diplomatic setback for India" and questioned the US's intentions behind the invitation.

He also highlighted Munir's controversial remarks before the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, in which he supported the two-nation theory, saying Hindus and Muslims differ in every aspect of life.