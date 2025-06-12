'What's...US really up to?' Congress after Washington invites Asim Munir
What's the story
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has criticized the United States for reportedly inviting Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, to the US Army Day celebrations on June 14.
Ramesh called it a "huge diplomatic setback for India" and questioned the US's intentions behind the invitation.
He also highlighted Munir's controversial remarks before the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, in which he supported the two-nation theory, saying Hindus and Muslims differ in every aspect of life.
Diplomatic concerns
Ramesh's reaction to Gen Kurilla's remarks
Ramesh also took issue with the US Central Command chief Gen. Michael Kurilla's recent remarks calling Pakistan a "great partner in the counter-terrorism campaign."
He asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi how he would respond to this development, saying, "What will our Prime Minister and his ovation say to this? Is this not a diplomatic setback for India?"
Munir is expected to arrive in Washington, DC, this week for the US Army's 250th anniversary celebrations.
Celebration details
US Army's 250th anniversary celebrations
The main parade for the US Army's 250th anniversary is scheduled for Saturday, June 14, coinciding with US President Donald Trump's birthday.
The celebration will see around 6,600 soldiers, over 150 military vehicles, and more than 50 aircraft in attendance.
This is one of the largest such events in recent history and comes nearly three decades after the last large-scale military parade by the US in 1991.
Diplomatic implications
Invitation to Munir amid India-Pakistan tensions
Munir's planned visit to Washington has also been met with disapproval in Pakistan.
Former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has planned rallies in the US capital during the army chief's visit.
"Let the White House know that any deal with this government is not acceptable to the people of Pakistan," PTI's Secretary for Overseas Affairs, Sajjad Burki, tweeted, urging Pakistani-Americans to join a protest outside the Pakistan Embassy in Washington on June 14.