Over 150 people duped of ₹1cr using fake Trump app
What's the story
In a shocking case of cyber fraud, over 150 people in Karnataka have been cheated of more than ₹1 crore by scammers.
The fraudsters used an app called "Trump Hotel Rental," named after United States President Donald Trump, promising to double investments.
They also circulated an AI-generated video of Trump to lend credibility to their scheme.
Scam details
Victims lured by promises of high returns and work-from-home opportunities
The victims were promised quick and rich rewards for their investments and were given opportunities to work from home.
Haveri Cybercrime Economics and Narcotics (CEN) inspector Shivashankar R Ganachari said, "Victims who fell into the fraudsters' trap were promised rich rewards for their investment, besides opportunities to work from home."
In Haveri alone, over 15 people have been swindled in this scam.
Victim accounts
Victims recount their experiences, police receive multiple complaints
One victim shared their experience, saying they were asked to pay ₹1,500 to set up accounts and write company profiles.
"Completion of each such task was accompanied by an increase in the money we had supposedly earned on our dashboard. In reality, I lost more than ₹1 lakh," they said.
Complaints have been lodged at several police stations across Karnataka against these cybercriminals.
Crime statistics
Cybercrime complaints surge in India, average payout increases
A 2024 Moneycontrol analysis revealed that cybercrimes have risen with the increasing use of digital platforms.
Cybercrime complaints surged sevenfold from 260,000 in 2020 to 1.5 million in 2023, according to Ministry of Home Affairs data.
The average payout per fraud case also increased from ₹3.8 lakh in 2018-19 to over ₹5 lakh in the last fiscal year (2023-24).
Government response
Prime Minister warns against digital frauds
The rising threat of cybercrime fraud has also been addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann ki Baat address on October 27, 2024.
He cautioned people against digital arrest frauds, saying, "Beware of digital arrest frauds. There is no system like digital arrest under the law. No government agency will ever contact you via phone or video call for such an investigation."