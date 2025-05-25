What's the story

A major environmental threat has emerged off the coast of Kerala as the Liberian-flagged container ship, MSC ELSA 3, sank today.

The incident took place around 38 nautical miles off Kochi.

The ship was carrying a huge quantity of diesel and furnace oil, in addition to 640 containers. Among them were 13 with hazardous materials and 12 with calcium carbide.

Calcium carbide can be dangerous for marine life. Here's why.