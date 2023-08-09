Technology

Dune-inspired 500-million-year-old sea worm discovered in the US

Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 09, 2023 | 07:53 am 1 min read

Shaihuludia shurikeni was found in the Spence Shale Lagerstätte site (Photo credit: Rhiannon LaVine)

A new species of ancient sea worm, Shaihuludia shurikeni, has been discovered in a geologic formation crossing northern Utah and southern Idaho. Named after the iconic sandworms from Dune, this worm is much smaller and features a star-shaped chaeta on its back. Researchers used scanning electron microscopy and energy-dispersive X-ray spectrometry to analyze the fossil preserved as iron oxide blob, indicating decomposition before fossilization.

Spence Shale Lagerstätte's annelid diversity expands

The Shaihuludia shurikeni is significant as the second annelid species found in the Spence Shale Lagerstätte site, a treasure trove of fossilized remains that help map out the region's appearance 505 million years ago. This discovery contributes to our understanding of North American marine ecosystems during the Cambrian period, which were dominated by trilobites, brachiopods, mollusks, and early arthropods.

The species' discovery sheds light on Earth's history

Uncovering this new annelid species sheds light on our planet's history and the various environments that have existed over billions of years. The Spence Shale Lagerstätte site offers valuable insights into the marine life that thrived during the Cambrian period, allowing us to better understand the alien worlds that once existed beneath our feet.