Joe Root averages 82-plus against India at The Oval: Stats

England and India are set to square off at the iconic Kennington Oval , London, from July 31. England will once again bank on star batter Joe Root , who has been on song in the five-match series. He will have to step up in the absence of Ben Stokes. Notably, each of Root's two Test tons at The Oval has come against India.

Stats Root against India at The Oval As per ESPNcricinfo, Root has scored 331 runs from five Test innings at a remarkable average of 82.75 against India at The Oval. In the latest encounter (2021), Root recorded scores of 21 and 36. Notably, England lost that match. The England batter scored 0 and 125 in the 2018 Oval Test against India. He smashed an unbeaten 149 in 2014.

Centuries His two tons against India As mentioned, Root's two Test tons at The Oval came against India. In his maiden outing against India on this ground (2014), he slammed an unbeaten 149. He was adjudged the Player of the Match, with England winning by an innings and 244 runs. Root's pivotal second-innings 125 (190) in 2018 put England in the driving seat. They won by 118 runs.

Record Root's overall Test stats here Despite not being in the top five, Root has had a decent run at The Oval in Test cricket. In 11 Tests here (20 innings), he has racked up 793 runs at an average of 41.73. His tally includes six 50+ scores (4 half-centuries). Notably, Root is the highest run-scorer on this ground among active players.