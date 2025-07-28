Listing visiting lower-order batters with this Test feat in England

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has equaled an iconic record held by legendary Sir Garfield Sobers . On Day 5 of the fourth Test match at Old Trafford, Manchester, Jadeja scored his fifth 50-plus score of the ongoing series. With this, he matched Sobers's 1966 record for the most 50+ scores by a visiting lower-order batter in a Test series in England. Here we decode visiting batters with the most 50+ scores at No.6 or lower in a Test series in England.

Jadeja Ravindra Jadeja - 5 In the aforementioned fourth Test, Jadeja's unbeaten 107 was instrumental in helping India earn a draw. His other scores in the series read 11, 25*, 89, 69*, 72, 61*, and 20. These knocks have taken his series tally to 454 runs across 8 innings at 113.50. Notably, the 36-year-old breached the 300-run mark for the first time in a Test series.

Sobers Gary Sobers - 5 As mentioned above, the only other visiting batter with five 50+ scores at six or lower in a Test series in England is WI great Gary Sobers. He accomplished this milestone in 1996. Across eight innings at that series, he scored 722 runs at 103.14. This includes three tons and a couple of fifties. Each of his three hundreds breached the 150-run mark as WI won that series 3-1.