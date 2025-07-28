Batters with most centuries in debut Test series as captain

India's batting superstar Shubman Gill has broken a major record by becoming the first captain to score four centuries in his debut Test series. He achieved this feat on the fifth day of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford , Manchester. Gill played a 103-run knock, which earned the visiting team a draw. On this note, let's look at the batters with the most tons in their maiden Test series as captain.

Gill Gill clocked four tons vs England Gill made his captaincy debut against England in Leeds on June 20, 2025, scoring an impressive 147 runs in the first innings. In the second Test of the series at Edgbaston, he scored a whopping total of 430 runs (269 in the first innings and 161 in the second). Gill's fourth century of the series came in the third innings of the Manchester Test (103). His series tally currently reads 90.25.

Kohli Gill goes past Kohli The only other Indian skipper to hammer more than two tons in his maiden Test series as captain is the talismanic Virat Kohli. The opening game of the 2014-15 Test series in Australia marked Kohli's Test captaincy debut, and the batter celebrated the same with twin centuries (115 and 141). His other hundred as captain in that series came in the second innings of the fourth game in Sydney (147). As a batter, he smoked four hundreds in that series.