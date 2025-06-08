What's the story

Following the record-breaking 2025 Indian Premier League season, India are set to take on hosts England in a five-match Test series, starting June 20.

Team India will be led by Shubman Gill, who replaced Rohit Sharma as captain earlier this year.

Notably, India have had some memorable victories in England over the years.

Here are some significant ones to look back on as we gear up for another chapter in this storied rivalry.