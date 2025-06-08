Revisiting India's memorable Test victories on England soil
What's the story
Following the record-breaking 2025 Indian Premier League season, India are set to take on hosts England in a five-match Test series, starting June 20.
Team India will be led by Shubman Gill, who replaced Rohit Sharma as captain earlier this year.
Notably, India have had some memorable victories in England over the years.
Here are some significant ones to look back on as we gear up for another chapter in this storied rivalry.
#1
A win at Lord's after 28 years, 2014
In 2014, India ended a long wait for an overseas Test victory, defeating England by 95 runs at Lord's.
It was MS Dhoni's captaincy that led the team to this historic win after 28 years.
Ishant Sharma was instrumental in India's success with his bouncer barrage, taking seven wickets for just 74 runs.
Ajinkya Rahane also contributed significantly with a century (103) in the match.
#2
Dravid leads India to glory at Trent Bridge, 2007
In 2007, India registered a remarkable win at Trent Bridge under the captaincy of Rahul Dravid.
England were dismissed for just 198 in their first innings, and India replied with a mammoth total of 481, thanks to Sachin Tendulkar's brilliant knock of 91.
Despite England's spirited fightback in the second innings (355), they couldn't secure a substantial lead. India chased down the target comfortably.
This paved the way for India's eventual series win.
#3
One-sided win under Ganguly in Leeds, 2002
Under Sourav Ganguly's captaincy, India registered a glorious victory at Leeds in 2002.
The team posted an impressive total of 628/8d in overcast conditions, with Dravid (148), Sachin Tendulkar (193), and Ganguly (128) scoring centuries.
They enforced a follow-on on England, who were dismissed for 273 and 309 respectively.
This marked one of India's most significant overseas victories in Test history.
#4
India's second Test win at The Oval, 2021
In 2021, India recorded their second-ever Test win at The Oval, after 50 years.
With this, Virat Kohli became the Indian captain with most Test wins in England (3). His fearless captaincy that stunned the hosts truly stood out.
The Kohli-led side successfully defended 367 on the final day. England (210/10) succumbed to fierce bowling spells from the Indian bowlers.