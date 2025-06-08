Prithvi Shaw slams 34-ball 75 in T20 Mumbai league: Stats
What's the story
Prithvi Shaw, the out-of-favor Indian cricketer and a key player for North Mumbai Panthers, put on a spectacular show in the 2025 Mumbai T20 league.
He scored a blistering 75 off just 34 deliveries against Triumph Knights MNE at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.
Owing to Shaw's exploits, Mumbai Panthers racked up 207/6 in 20 overs.
Notably, the side has already been eliminated from the tournament.
Match details
Shaw's blistering knock
Shaw opened the innings with Divyansh Saxena and started cautiously.
However, he accelerated by taking Parth Naik to cleaners. He smacked successive boundaries against Minad Manjrekar thereafter.
Shaw reached his half-century on his 23rd delivery of the innings but was dismissed in the 10th over after scoring 75 runs. He struck 12 fours and 3 sixes.
Information
North Mumbai Panthers knocked out
As mentioned, North Mumbai Panthers have been knocked out. The four teams that have made it to the semi-finals are Eagle Thane Strikers, NaMo Bandra Blasters, SoBo Mumbai Falcons and Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals.
Comeback
Shaw continues bid for comeback
Shaw continues to vie for a national comeback. He was once on the verge of becoming India's mainstay Test batter.
Shaw was axed following the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
He made his Test debut in 2018, having played only four more Tests ever since. He scripted history with an incredible ton on Test debut.
Notably, Shaw went unsold in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction despite keeping his base price at ₹75 lakh.
Do you know?
Youngest centurion on Test debut for India
At 18, Shaw became the youngest centurion on Test debut for India. As per ESPNcricinfo, he was the second-youngest Test centurion for India after Sachin Tendulkar. The former slammed one against West Indies in Rajkot.