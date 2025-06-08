What's the story

Prithvi Shaw, the out-of-favor Indian cricketer and a key player for North Mumbai Panthers, put on a spectacular show in the 2025 Mumbai T20 league.

He scored a blistering 75 off just 34 deliveries against Triumph Knights MNE at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Owing to Shaw's exploits, Mumbai Panthers racked up 207/6 in 20 overs.

Notably, the side has already been eliminated from the tournament.