Ranji Trophy quarter-final: Bhargav Bhatt scalps career-best 7/112 against Mumbai

Feb 24, 2024

What's the story Veteran spinner Bhargav Bhatt produced a brilliant spell for Baroda on Day 2 against Mumbai in the 2024 Ranji Trophy quarter-final. The left-arm spinner finished with his career-best First-Class figures of 7/112. Notably, this was his 17th fifer in this format. Bhatt, who scalped 4/82 on Day 1, returned with three more wickets the following day. Therefore, Mumbai compiled a total of 384.

Spell

A career-best FC spell from Bhatt

Mumbai started brilliantly, with Prithvi Shaw and Bhupen Lalwani adding 57 runs. However, Bhatt was decisive in breaking the partnership with Shaw's wicket and later also removed Lalwani. The 33-year-old then returned to knock over Ajinkya Rahane and Suryansh Shedge. Later, the left-arm spinner scalped Shardul Thakur, breaking the last meaningful partnership. Lastly, Bhatt removed Tanush Kotian and Tushar Deshpande to complete his seven-fer.

2024 Ranji Trophy

Third fifer of 2024 Ranji Trophy campaign

Bhatt has been the standout bowler for Baroda in the 2024 Ranji Trophy campaign. The experienced campaigner has returned with 34 wickets in 14 innings at an impressive average of 20.79. The 33-year-old owns three fifers and a solitary four-wicket haul in the ongoing season. His previous two fifers came against Pondicherry in either innings (5/49 & 6/46).

2022-23 Ranji Trophy

Bhatt had a decent outing in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy

The experienced left-arm spinner had a decent outing for Baroda last season. He returned with 25 wickets from six matches at an average of 25.96. Bhatt claimed a solitary fifer along with a four-wicket haul. The 33-year-old was the second-highest wicket-taker for Baroda in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy. Only Ninad Rathva with 29 wickets was ahead of the veteran spinner.

Career

A look at his exceptional First-Class numbers

Playing his 85th First-Class match, Bhatt has raced to 328 wickets at an average of below 29. The experienced campaigner has returned with 17 fifers along with 14 four-wicket hauls. Bhatt also owns three 10-wicket match hauls. The left-arm spinner made his FC debut for Baroda in 2009 and has been a key player for them in their red-ball setup.

Summary

How has the match progressed?

Batting first, Mumbai have posted a decent total of 384 in the first innings, courtesy of Musheer Khan's stunning 203* and a fifty from Hardik Tamore. Bhatt starred for Baroda with career-best figures of 7/112. In reply, Baroda were 91/2 with Sashwat Rawat (49*) and Vishnu Solanki (7*) present at the crease. Thakur and Shams Mulani have returned with a wicket apiece.