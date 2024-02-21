This was Conway's eighth T20I fifty at home (Source: X/BLACKCAPS)

Devon Conway hammers his third T20I fifty against Australia: Stats

What's the story Devon Conway smoked a brilliant half-century against Australia in the T20I series opener in Wellington. The star opener paced his knock to perfection and ended up scoring 63 off 46 balls, a knock laced with five boundaries and a couple of maximums. This was his third T20I fifty against the Aussies and overall 10th in the format. Here we look at his stats.

Knock

A fine knock from Conway

The Kiwis were off to a stellar start with Conway and Finn Allen (32) adding 61 runs for the opening wicket before the latter departed. Though Conway was watchful in the first few overs, he later opened up his arms. Following Allen's departure, he found another potent partner in Rachin Ravindra (68). The two southpaws added 113 runs. Conway eventually fell to Mitchell Marsh.

Conway vs Australia

Third fifty against Australia

As mentioned, this was his third fifty against the Aussies as he has raced to 347 runs against them in seven games at a jaw-dropping average and strike rate of 69.40 and 143.98, respectively. Notably, Conway's highest T20I score of 99* came against none other than Australia in the 2021 Christchurch T20I. He has not scored more T20I runs against any other team.

Stats

Second-best average at home

This was Conway's eighth T20I fifty at home. Playing his 25th T20I in New Zealand, Conway has raced to 880 runs at 51.76. Only Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (60.80) has a better average among batters with as many or more T20I runs than Conway at home. Overall, Conway has raced to 1,338 runs in 45 T20Is at 39.35 (50s: 10).

Summary

NZ post a strong total

Besides Conway, Ravindra starred with a 68-run knock. Opener Finn Allen also contributed with a fiery 32. Glenn Phillips (19*) and Mark Chapman (18*) chipped in with unbeaten cameos as NZ posted 215/3 in their allotted 20 overs. The Aussie bowlers had a tough day at the office as the likes of Marsh, Mitchell Starc, and Pat Cummins claimed one wicket apiece.