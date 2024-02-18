Shubman Gill missed out on his fourth Test ton (Source: X/@ICC).

Shubman Gill hammers his third 50-plus score against England (Tests)

What's the story Shubman Gill once again starred in the third innings as he clobbered a brilliant 91 off 151 balls on Day 4 of the third Test against England in Rajkot. He missed out on his second hundred of the series as he scored a match-winning 104 in the preceding game in Visakhapatnam. Notably, Gill bagged a duck in India's first innings of the Rajkot Test.

Another fine effort from Gill

Gill arrived to bat in the second session of Day 3. He joined forces with centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal as the duo toiled the Englishmen with a 155-run stand before the latter walked off (retired hurt). Though Gill played the second fiddle in the partnership, he returned unbeaten on 65. He continued to bat well on Day 4, alongside nightwatchman Kuldeep Yadav.

An unfortunate run-out caused Gill's departure

Gill would be gutted as he got run out. He left the non-striker's end after Kuldeep called for a run, having hit a Tom Hartley delivery to wide mid-on. However, Kuldeep sent Gill back after taking a couple of steps. Ben Stokes was quick to throw the ball to the non-striker's end as Gill fell short. Notably, he and Kuldeep added 55 runs.

Fifth fifty in Test cricket

This was overall Gill's fifth fifty in Test cricket and a third one at home. He has now raced to 1,292 runs from 23 Tests at an average of 32.3. The tally also includes three tons. Gill has completed 392 runs against England in Test cricket at 28 (100: 1, 50s: 2). At home, he has raced to 669 Test runs at 35.21.

How has the match proceeded?

Despite a poor start, India managed to compile a mammoth total of 445 courtesy of centuries from Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja. Mark Wood starred for England with 4/114. In reply, England managed 319 as opener Ben Duckett made 153. India, in their second innings, were 246/3 at the time of Gill's departure, having extended their lead past 370 runs.