2nd T20I: India hammer 235/4 against Australia; batters make merry

1/9

Sports 3 min read

2nd T20I: India hammer 235/4 against Australia; batters make merry

By Parth Dhall 09:22 pm Nov 26, 202309:22 pm

Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed a 43-ball 58 (Image source: X/@BCCI)

India racked up 235/4 against Australia in the 2nd T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Yashasvi Jaiswal's thunderous 53(25) bolstered India in the Powerplay, while Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad added 87 runs together. Suryakumar Yadav (19) played another blazing knock, with Rinku Singh (31*) powering India at the death. Most of the Australian bowlers took a hit during yet another run-fest.

2/9

India score 77 in Powerplay

Ishan stepped on the gas after Australia invited India to bat. Despite being watchful, Gaikwad assisted him as the duo took India to 77 in the Powerplay. Ishan's back-to-back boundaries against Sean Abbott and Nathan Ellis grabbed the eyeballs. He departed on the Powerplay's penultimate ball as India scored 77/1, their joint third-highest score in this phase (T20Is).

3/9

Jaiswal plays a blistering knock

Jaiswal came out guns blazing and struck the Aussie bowlers at will. He smacked Abbott for 3 fours and 2 sixes in the fourth over. Three consecutive boundaries in the sixth over bowled by Ellis brought up Jaiswal's fifty. The Indian opener slammed 53 off 25 balls, a knock laced with 9 fours and 2 sixes. It was his third T20I fifty-plus score.

4/9

Jaiswal scripts history, joins these veterans

As mentioned, Jaiswal now has the highest individual score by an Indian batter in the Powerplay of a T20I. Rohit Sharma (50 vs New Zealand, 2020) and KL Rahul (50 vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2021) are the only other Indian batters with this feat in the format. Jaiswal became the third Indian with a T20I fifty in the Powerplay.

5/9

Jaiswal goes big against Abbott

Jaiswal smashed 24 runs off an over bowled by Abbott. He now has the joint fourth-most runs by an Indian batter in an over in T20I cricket. Jaiswal shares this record with Rohit, who smashed as many runs in five balls against Sri Lanka in 2017. Former Indian batter Yuvraj Singh tops this list (36 runs vs England, T20 World Cup 2007).

6/9

Here's how India ended their run drought

Although the dangerous Ishan joined Ruturaj, runs dried up for India following Jaiswal's departure. From 77/1 in six overs, India managed to reach 124/1 in 13 overs. However, India upped the ante by scoring 23 runs in the 14th over bowled by Glenn Maxwell. Both Gaikwad and Ishan went all out thereafter, completing their respective fifties.

7/9

Another T20I fifty for Ishan

Ishan smashed 52 off 32 balls, a knock studded with 3 fours and 4 sixes. It was his sixth half-century in T20I cricket. Ishan has become only the second Indian with three or more 50-plus scores as a designated wicket-keeper in T20Is. He joined Rahul on this list. Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rishabh Pant own two such half-centuries.

8/9

Gaikwad stays composed till the end

Gaikwad, who recorded an unfortunate diamond duck in the series opener, bounced back in Thiruvananthapuram. The right-handed batter slammed his third half-century in the shortest international format. Gaikwad, who opened with Jaiswal, held his fort right till the end. He returned with 58 off 43 balls (3 fours and 2 sixes). It was his maiden T20I fifty against Australia.

9/9

Cameos from SKY, Rinku, and Tilak Varma

Scintillating cameos from Suryakumar and Rinku helped India post a 200-plus total. The Indian skipper smashed a 10-ball 19 with the help of two maximums. Meanwhile, Rinku returned unbeaten on 31(9). He smacked 4 fours and 2 sixes. The left-hander collected 25 runs from the penultimate over. India plundered 20 runs from the final over, with Tilak Varma also hammering a six.