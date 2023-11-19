World Cup: Jasprit Bumrah completes 350 international wickets for India

By Gaurav Tripathi Nov 19, 2023

Bumrah is closing in on 150 ODI wickets (Source: X/@BCCI)

Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has become the 10th bowler to accomplish 350 international wickets for India. He reached the milestone with his maiden scalp against Australia in the high-voltage 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final in Ahmedabad. One of India's finest pacers ever, Bumrah has been sensational across all three international formats. Here we look at his stellar stats.

Why does this story matter?

Bumrah rose to the prominence with his brilliance in white-ball cricket. He eventually made a mark in the longest format as well. The right-arm speedster is indeed a complete bowler as he can swing the new ball besides deceiving batters with his variations in the back end of the innings. He has been on a roll since his comeback from injury earlier this year.

Bumrah gets Marsh to complete the milestone

Bumrah got to the milestone with the wicket of Mitchell Marsh in his third over. He bowled a short of a length delivery outside off stump as Marsh went for the cut to nick behind. Australia are chasing 241 after India perished for 240.

10th Indian to get the milestone

Bumrah made his Team India debut in 2016 in an ODI against Australia. The speed merchant took 181 games to complete 350 wickets at the highest level. The tally includes eight four-wicket hauls and 10 fifers. His average and strike rate of 22-plus and 34-plus, respectively, are the best among Indian bowlers with at least 300 scalps at the highest level.

Here are his ODI numbers

Playing his 89th ODI, Bumrah has now raced to 148 scalps at an excellent average of just over 23. Moreover, his economy rate is just over 4.5, simply sensational as per modern standards. The tally includes six four-wicket hauls and a couple of fifers. 37 of his scalps have come in 19 WC matches. He has raced to 19 scalps in the 2023 WC.

A look at his Test numbers

Coming to Test matches, he has snapped 128 scalps in just 30 Tests. His average of 21.99 is the best among Indian bowlers with at least 100 Test wickets. No other active bowler with 100 or more Test wickets owns a better average. Eight of his 10 international fifers have come in Test matches. He also owns a hat-trick in the format.

Best economy rate among pacers in T20Is

Bumrah has raced to 74 scalps in 62 T20Is. His average of 19.66 in the format is only second to Arshdeep Singh (18.87) among Indian pacers with at least 50 wickets in T20Is. His economy rate of 6.56 is the best among full-member team pacers with at least 50 wickets in the format. 3/11 are his best figures.