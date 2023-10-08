David Warner becomes fastest to accomplish 1,000 World Cup runs

The 36-year-old has become the fourth Australian to get the 1,000-run mark (Source: X/@ICC)

David Warner has scripted history by becoming the fastest batter to accomplish 1,000 runs in the history of the ICC Cricket World Cup. The veteran opener reached the milestone with his eighth run in Australia's 2023 edition opener against India in Chennai. The 36-year-old has become the fourth Australian to get the 1,000-run mark in the event. Here are further details.

A steady 41 from Warner

Batting first in Chennai, Australia were off to a poor start with opener Mitchell Marsh getting dismissed for a duck. However, Warner joined forces with Steve Smith and the duo added 69 runs for the second wicket before the former departed. Warner ended up scoring 41 off 52 balls with the help of six boundaries. He fell prey to Kuldeep Yadav.

Fastest to get the mark

Warner took just 19 innings to complete 1,000 (1,033) runs at the event as he displaced India's Sachin Tendulkar and former South African captain AB de Villiers, who took 20 innings apiece. His average of 60.76 is the highest among batters with at least 1,000 runs at the event. Warner previously featured in two editions of the ODI WCs (2015 and 2019).

Fourth Australian to get the mark

As mentioned, Warner has become just the fourth Aussie to get 1,000 runs in ODI WCs. Ricky Ponting is Australia's top scorer in WC history, having slammed 1,743 runs at 45.86. Adam Gilchrist (1,085) and Mark Waugh (1,004) are the others on this list. Warner has slammed four tons and three fifties at the event with 178 being his highest score.

Fourth-most runs in a WC edition

With 647 runs at 71.88, Warner was the second-highest run-getter of the 2019 WC. He was only behind India's Rohit Sharma, who was narrowly ahead with 648 runs. Warner's compatriot Matthew Hayden (659 in 2007) and Tendulkar (673 in 2003) are the only other batters to accumulate more runs in a WC edition. The southpaw garnered 345 runs at 49.28 in the 2015 event.

A look at his ODI numbers

Playing his 151st ODI, Warner has raced past 6,438 runs at an average of 45.33. The tally includes 31 fifties and 20 tons. Against India, he has raced past 1,215 runs in 26 games at an excellent average of 50.62. He has mustered as many as eight ODI fifties against India as the tally includes three tons.