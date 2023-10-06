ICC World Cup, South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Statistical preview

By Rajdeep Saha 03:37 pm Oct 06, 202303:37 pm

South Africa and Sri Lanka gear up for an intense ICC Cricket World Cup clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi (Photo credit: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

South Africa and Sri Lanka gear up for an intense ICC Cricket World Cup clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday. On the day of the doubleheader, SA and SL kickstart their campaign in the afternoon match with Bangladesh and Afghanistan playing in Dharamsala from 10:30am. In what can be a cracking contest, we decode the statistical preview of SA-SL.

SA have dominated the Lankans in the H2H record

As per ESPNcricinfo, South Africa and Sri Lanka have faced each other on 80 occasions. SA have pocketed 45 wins to SL's 33. One match has been tied and didn't have a result. In the ICC Cricket World Cup, SA have had the upper hand. Across six meetings, the Proteas have claimed four wins to SL's one (one match tied).

Quinton de Kock is aiming for these records

Among active players, Quinton de Kock owns 1,119 runs in 24 matches versus the Lankans at 48.65. He can become the third-highest scorer in SA-SL ODI matches by surpassing Hashim Amla (1,143), Marvan Atapattu (1,164), and Faf du Plessis (1,166). De Kock owns 6,176 runs for SA at 44.75. He is in line to become the 5th SA player with 100-plus sixes (97).

Miller can get to these 500-run clubs

David Miller has been in good form of late. Miller owns 477 runs versus Sri Lanka and is 23 shy of the 500-run mark. He is also closing in on 500 World Cup runs, having slammed 460 at 51.11. For SA, Miller owns 4,090 ODI runs at 42.60. In 2023, Miller has amassed 434 runs at 54.25 and can get to 500.

Rabada and Ngidi are key bowling figures for SA

Among active bowlers, Kagiso Rabada owns 27 scalps versus SL at 28.33. Overall in ODIs, the right-arm speedster owns 144 scalps at 27.75. Meanwhile, Rabada owns 11 scalps across nine World Cup matches at 36.09. Fellow SA pacer Lungi Ngidi has claimed 78 scalps in ODIs at 27.60. In nine matches versus SA, he owns 18 scalps at 18.77.

Mendis and Nissanka can be productive for Sri Lanka

For SL, Kusal Mendis is the top scorer in ODIs among active players. He has scored 3,215 runs at 32.15. In 17 matches versus SA, he owns 438 runs at 25.76. In 22 matches this year, Mendis owns 599 runs at 33.27. Pathum Nissanka owns 1,396 runs in ODIs at 37.72. Nissanka (819) is the third-highest scorer in 2023 (ODIs) and averages 45.50.

Theekshana and Dhananjaya are SL's primary bowlers

Among bowlers, Maheesh Theekshana and Dhananjaya de Silva remain SL's best bets. Both bowlers own 44 ODI scalps each. Notably, Theekshana is the third-highest wicket-taker in 2023, having taken 31 scalps at 17.45.