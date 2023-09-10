Australia hammer SA in 2nd ODI, take 2-0 lead: Stats

September 10, 2023

Australia's 100% record on their tour of South Africa 2023 remained intact (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Australia's 100% record on their tour of South Africa 2023 remained intact as they humbled the hosts by 123 runs in the second ODI at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein. Australia went on to smash 392/8 in 50 overs, riding on tons from the blades of David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne. South Africa started well but lost their way (269/10). Here are the stats.

How did the match pan out?

Australian openers Warner and Travis Head added 102 runs in 10 overs before the latter perished in the 12th over. Mitchell Marsh came in and was dismissed in the same over. Warner and Labuschagne then added a century-plus stand before Josh Inglis joined the party. For SA, Tabraiz Shamsi went on to take 4/61. In response, Adam Zampa's four-fer helped Australia win.

Warner achieves this milestone in ODIs as an opener

Warner, who scored 106, became only the second Australian batter with over 6,000 ODI runs as an opener. Adam Gilchrist was the first Australian to achieve this feat. Legend Gilchrist remains the leading run-scorer among Australian openers in ODI cricket. He slammed 9,176 runs at 36.55 while opening for the Men in Yellow in the format.

Warner equals Anwar's record

Warner now has 6,092 runs as an opener at 45.12. He has amassed 20 centuries and 27 fifties. Notably, Warner has equaled Saeed Anwar in terms of ODI tons as an opener.

Warner slams his 20th ODI century

Warner scored 106 from 93 balls (4s: 12, 6s: 3). He has raced past 6,100 runs (6,136) in ODIs at an average of 45.11. Versus SA, the veteran has surpassed 1,100 runs (1,113) at 44.52. He now has five tons versus the Proteas. Meanwhile, Warner has gone past 700 runs (708) in South Africa (100s: 3, 50s: 2).

Head slams 64 versus SA, surpasses 2,000 ODI runs

Head, who opened the Australian innings alongside Warner, smashed a whirlwind 36-ball 64. Head hammered nine fours and three sixes, striking at 177.78. Playing his 56th ODI, Head has surpassed 2,000 runs (2,009 runs at 41.00). He slammed his 15th ODI half-century, besides also owning three tons. In 10 matches versus SA, Head has 251 runs at 25.10.

World Cup: Labuschagne could force his way through

Labuschagne could well be on his way on the plane to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Despite not being named in the 15-member squad, Labuschagne could force his way through. Labuschagne, who came on as a concussion substitute in the first ODI versus South Africa and scored an unbeaten 80, struck a century in the second ODI.

Labuschagne registers ton versus SA, surpasses 1,000 ODI runs

Labuschagne scored 124 from 99 balls. He managed 19 fours and a six. He has gone past 1,000 ODI runs in 30 innings (1.051) at an average of 37.53. He has two tons and 7 fifties. Versus SA, he has 353 runs at 88.25. Both his tons have come against the Proteas. Meanwhile, in 22 away matches, he has 789 runs at 41.52.

Shamsi shines with a four-wicket haul

Shamsi claimed 4/61 from 10 overs as the others went for runs. Playing his 45th match, Shami has raced to 61 wickets at an average of 33.13. He managed to claim his second four-wicket haul. He also owns a fifer. In six matches versus the Aussies, Shamsi has 11 scalps at 26.72. He registered his best figures versus Australia.

Maiden ODI fifty for Inglis

Australia's Inglis scored his maiden fifty in ODIs. He managed a 37-ball 50. In five matches he has 92 runs at 18.40. It was his ninth fifty in List A cricket as he also got to 1,096 runs.

6,000 ODI runs for Quinton de Kock

SA opener Quinton de Kock scored a 30-ball 45. His knock consisted six fours and two sixes. De Kock became the seventh Proteas player with 6,000-plus ODI runs. He now has 6,022 runs at 44.60. Versus the Aussies, he has 755 runs from 25 ODI matches at 31.45. In 60 matches at home, he has 3,065 runs at 52.84.

Zampa claims a four-fer

Adam Zampa took 4/48 from nine overs. He has raced to 136 scalps at an impressive 28.08. Versus SA, the right-arm spinner has claimed 15 scalps from 14 games at 42.40. He took his maiden four-fer versus SA.

