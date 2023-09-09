Tabraiz Shamsi claims 4/61 versus Australia in 2nd ODI: Stats

Sports

Tabraiz Shamsi claims 4/61 versus Australia in 2nd ODI: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 09, 2023 | 08:35 pm 2 min read

South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi was the pick of the bowlers for his side in the second ODI versus Australia (Photo credit: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi was the pick of the bowlers for his side in the second ODI versus Australia at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein. Shamsi claimed 4/61 from 10 overs as the others went for runs. Australia managed 392/8 in 50 overs, riding on centuries from David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne. South Africa got back at the death and didn't allow Australia more freedom.

Four scalps for Shamsi

Shamsi claimed two wickets in the 12th over. He dismissed Travis Head (64) after the Aussie opener decided to go big with David Miller claiming a blinder. In the very next delivery, he dismissed skipper Mitchell Marsh (0), who decided to play the reverse sweep. Shamsi then got centurion Labuschagne, whose slog sweep didn't work this time. Finally, he sent back Alex Carey.

A look at Shamsi's stats in ODI cricket

Playing his 45th match, Shami has raced to 61 wickets at an average of 33.13. He managed to claim his second four-wicket haul. He also owns a fifer. In six matches versus the Aussies, Shamsi has 11 scalps at 26.72. He registered his best figures versus Australia. Shami recorded his best figures at home, racing to 33 scalps at 36.72.

180 List A wickets for the left-arm spinner

Shami has now raced to 180 wickets in List A cricket. He managed to clock his fourth four-wicket haul. He also owns three fifers in the 50-over format.

Share this timeline