Pakistan's Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf shine versus Bangladesh: Stats

Sports

Pakistan's Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf shine versus Bangladesh: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 06, 2023 | 07:30 pm 2 min read

Pakistan pacers Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf were excellent versus Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours clash in Lahore (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan pacers Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf were excellent versus Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours clash in Lahore on Wednesday. Naseem managed 3/34 in 5.4 overs whereas Rauf was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with 4/19 from six overs. Bangladesh cracked under pressure from the Pakistan pacers and folded for 193. Here we present the key stats.

Naseem shines with a three-fer

Naseem claimed a wicket with his first ball of the day, dismissing Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Naseem bowled a short of a good-length ball on the pads. Miraz looked to glance it away but ended up chipping it straight to the fielder at mid-wicket. He then came back and picked up the final two scalps of Afif Hossain and Shoriful Islam.

Rauf delivers the goods for Pakistan

Rauf was excellent and claimed a wicket in his first over as he dismissed Mohammad Naim, who was late on the pull shot and offered a simple catch. He then beat Towhid Hridoy for pace to pick his second of the day. An excellent delivery resulted in Mushfiqur Rahim's dismissal in the 38th over. And the very next ball, he got out Taskin Ahmed.

Rauf surpasses 50 wickets for Pakistan

Playing his 27th match, Rauf entered the 50-wicket club for Pakistan. He got to 50 scalps with the wicket of Naim. Rauf is now the joint third-fastest to 50 wickets for Pakistan in the format (in terms of matches). With his four-fer, he now has 53 scalps at an average of 23.81. He claimed his fourth four-wicket haul.

Naseem keeps on producing the goods

Naseem has raced to 32 scalps in 13 games for Pakistan at 15.31. He has an economy rate of 4.60. He now has seven wickets from three matches in the Asia Cup 2023. He claimed a three-fer versus India in the previous game.

Share this timeline