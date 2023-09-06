Mushfiqur Rahim becomes first Bangladeshi with 800 Asia Cup runs

Sports

Mushfiqur Rahim becomes first Bangladeshi with 800 Asia Cup runs

Written by Parth Dhall September 06, 2023 | 06:34 pm 2 min read

Mushfiqur Rahim now has 801 runs in the Asia Cup

Mushfiqur Rahim was the top scorer for Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four encounter against Pakistan in Lahore. His 64-run knock rescued the visitors, who were reduced to 47/4. In the process, Rahim shared a century stand with Shakib Al Hasan. As a result, the former became the first Bangladesh player to have scored 800 runs in the ODI Asia Cup.

Rahim enters this elite list

As mentioned, Rahim is now the only Bangladeshi with 800 runs in the ODI Asia Cup. Among Bangladesh batters, Tamim Iqbal is Rahim's closest rival, with 519 runs. Overall, Rahim is only behind Sanath Jayasuriya (1,220), Kumar Sangakkara (1,075), Sachin Tendulkar (971), and Rohit Sharma (830) in terms of Asia Cup runs. Rahim now has 801 runs in 24 Asia Cup games at 36.40.

Rahim attains another feat

Rahim also became just the third Bangladesh player to have scored over 500 runs against Pakistan in ODI cricket. Rahim, with 506 runs, is only behind Tamim (684) and Shakib (606) in this regard.

A defiant knock from Rahim

Rahim arrived in the center after Bangladesh were tottering on 47/4. They had lost Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Mohammad Naim, and Towhid Hridoy by then. Rahim, along with Shakib, then rebuilt the Bangladesh innings, as the duo added 100 runs. The former then completed his 46th half-century in ODI cricket. He smashed an 87-ball 64 (5 fours) before falling to Haris Rauf.

Share this timeline