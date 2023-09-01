Asia Cup, India vs Pakistan: Decoding their ODI head-to-head stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 01, 2023 | 10:55 am

The two sides have not met in ODIs since 2019 (Source: X/@ICC)

India will kick-start their 2023 Asia Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at Sri Lanka's Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on September 2. The Men in Green would be high on confidence, having thrashed Nepal by 238 runs in their first match. Notably, the two Asian giants last met in ODIs in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Here we present the head-to-head record.

No India-Pakistan engagement in bilateral series

India and Pakistan do not engage in bilateral international series due to political tensions. They only face each other in multilateral tournaments. The two countries last clashed in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. The last India-Pakistan bilateral series was held in 2012 (in India) when Pakistan defeated India 2-1 in ODIs. Besides, India last visited Pakistan in 2008 for the Asia Cup.

Pakistan ahead in terms of head-to-head record

The two sides have so far locked horns in 132 ODIs with Pakistan leading the head-to-head record with 73 wins. While 55 matches have landed in India's favor, four games have been washed out due to rain. On Sri Lankan soil, India and Pakistan have met thrice in ODIs, clinching one ODI apiece. One of their clashes got washed out due to rain.

India own a better record in this century

Since the turn of this century, India and Pakistan have met 54 times in the 50-over format. India boast a better record in this regard, having clinched 28 matches. The remaining 26 games went in Pakistan's favor. Since 2010, India have clinched 10 of their 14 ODIs against Pakistan, losing four. India's last ODI defeat against Pakistan came in the 2017 Champions Trophy final.

India 7-5 Pakistan in Asia Cup (ODIs)

As far as the ODI editions of the Asia Cup are concerned, India and Pakistan have met 13 times. While the Men in Blue have emerged winners seven times, Pakistan walked away with five wins (NR: 1). Since 2010, India have won four of their five ODI Asia Cup encounters against the Men in Green. Pakistan would be raring to improve their record.

How they have fared in World Cups?

Both the teams have clashed on seven occasions in ODI World Cups, with India winning all the games to date. As mentioned, the two sides last met in ODIs in the 2019 World Cup in England. It was a rain-curtailed game which India clinched by 89 runs (DLS method). Rohit Sharma scored a sensational 113-ball 140 in that contest.

