Rinku Singh makes international debut against Ireland: Decoding his stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 18, 2023 | 07:06 pm 3 min read

Rinku Singh enjoyed a breakthrough IPL 2023 season with KKR (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Rinku Singh has made his much-awaited debut in international cricket. Stand-in Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah confirmed the same during the toss in the opening T20I against Ireland in Dublin. The left-handed batter enjoyed a dream run with Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). He would be determined to shine at the highest level as well. Here we decode his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Rinku's brilliance lower down the order was one of the major highlights of IPL 2023. He aced the role of the finisher and played one staggering knock after another. The same earned him a maiden Team India call-up for the Ireland tour. With the ICC T20 World Cup taking place next year, Rinku has a great chance to stamp his authority.

Rinku's exceptional numbers in IPL 2023

Rinku finished IPL 2023 as KKR's highest run-scorer, having hammered 474 runs from 14 matches at 59.25 (SR: 149.52). The southpaw became just the third player, batting at number five or lower, to score 400 runs in an IPL season with a 50-plus average and 140-plus strike rate. He joined dashers Andre Russell (2019) and David Miller (2022) in this elite list.

Heroics versus Gujarat Titans

The game against Gujarat Titans in April made Rinku a hot property in world cricket. The southpaw slammed Yash Dayal for five consecutive sixes when KKR needed 28 off the final five balls. He did the unthinkable as the two-time champions achieved the highest target successfully (29) in the last over of an innings in IPL. Rinku remained unbeaten, scoring a 21-ball 48*.

Most runs in death overs

In overs between 16 and 20 in IPL 2023, Rinku garnered 280 runs, striking at 186.67. He smoked 22 sixes in this phase. While no other batter scored 200-plus runs in this regard, Shimron Hetmyer trails Rinku with 193 runs. 305 of his runs came in run chases as his average and strike rate in this regard read 152.50 and 174.28, respectively.

A look at his overall T20 numbers

Overall in T20 cricket, Rinku, who represents Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket, has garnered 1,768 runs in 89 games at an average and strike rate of 30.48 and 140.87, respectively. The tally includes 10 half-centuries with his highest score being 79. 725 of his T20 runs have come in 31 IPL matches at 36.25 (50s: 4). His strike rate in this regard reads 142.16.

His List A and First Class numbers

The Uttar Pradesh star has also made a significant mark in List A and First Class cricket. In 51 List A matches, Rinku has scored 1,844 runs at a remarkable average of 49.83. Moreover, his strike rate in the format is just under 94 (50s: 17, 100: 1). Rinku has hammered 3,007 runs in 42 First Class games at 57.82 (50s: 19, 100: 7).

