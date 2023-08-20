Presenting the top-five highest partnerships in Asia Cup

Sports

Presenting the top-five highest partnerships in Asia Cup

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 20, 2023 | 01:24 pm 2 min read

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan own a double-century stand in Asia Cup (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The 2023 Asia Cup is just around the corner with six teams gearing up to lift the trophy. The continental event, which will be played in the ODI format, will get underway on August 30 with four games in Pakistan and nine in Sri Lanka. Several prominent batters will be on display. Here we decode the top-five highest partnerships in Asia Cup history.

Mohammad Hafeez-Nasir Jamshed - 224 runs

Interestingly, the highest partnership in Asia Cup history came in a losing cause. Back in 2012, Pakistan openers Mohammad Hafeez (105) and Nasir Jamshed (112) added 224 runs for the first wicket against India in Mirpur. Both batters scored centuries as their side posted 329/6. Their efforts, however, went in vain as India won by six wickets thanks to Virat Kohli's famous 183-run mark.

Shoaib Malik-Younis Khan - 223 runs

The second spot on this list is occupied by a Pakistan pair as well. Shoaib Malik (118) and Younis Khan (144) added 223 runs for the third wicket against minnows Hong Kong in the 2004 event in Colombo. Their centuries meant the Men in Green finished at 343/5. Hong Kong were bundled out for 165 in reply, losing by 173 runs (DLS method).

Virat Kohli-Ajinkya Rahane - 213 runs

The third spot on this list is occupied by the Indian duo of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane. Chasing 280 against Bangladesh in the 2014 event, India were reduced to 51/2. Skipper Kohli joined forces with Rahane (73) and the duo rebuilt the innings with a 213-run stand for the third wicket. The former starred with 136. India won by six wickets.

Shikhar Dhawan-Rohit Sharma - 210 runs

India's iconic opening pair Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma tormented Pakistan bowlers in the 2018 Asia Cup match in Dubai. Chasing 238 for victory, India were off to a flier as openers made a mockery of the Pakistan bowling attack. They added 210 runs for the first wicket. While Dhawan scored 114, captain Rohit remained unbeaten on 111 as India won by nine wickets.

Ijaz Ahmed, Moin-ul-Atiq - 205 runs

Pakistan duo of Ijaz Ahmed and Moin-ul-Atiq gave Bangladesh bowlers a hard time in the 1988 Asia Cup contest in Chattogram. Ahmed arrived at number four and joined opener Moin in the middle. The duo brilliantly complimented each other and added 205 runs. Moin and Ahmed scored 105 and 124* respectively as Pakistan finished at 284/3. Bangladesh lost the duel by 173 runs.

Share this timeline