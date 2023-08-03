Asia Cup: Presenting the notable records (ODI edition)

Virat Kohli has the highest individual score at the Asia Cup

The 2023 Asia Cup edition is set to commence on August 30. Six teams - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal - will participate in a total of 13 ODIs throughout the tournament. Sri Lanka and Pakistan will host the 50-over tournament in a hybrid model. Over the years, the continental tournament has seen several feats. Here are the notable ones.

Most Asia Cup titles

As many as 13 previous editions of the Asia Cup have been played in the ODI format so far. Six of them have been clinched by India, in 1984, 1988, 1991, 1995, 2010, and 2018. While the Men in Blue own most Asia Cup titles (ODIs), Sri Lanka trail them with five trophies. The last 50-over Asia Cup was held in 2018.

SL have won the most matches

Sri Lanka hold the record for winning the most matches at the Asia Cup. They have won 34 out of 50 games. India follow the Lankans, with 31 wins in 49 Asia Cup matches (ODIs).

Most wickets in an edition; Best bowling figures

Former spinner Ajantha Mendis proved a nightmare for the batters in Asia Cup 2008. He finished with as many as 17 wickets, the most by a bowler in an Asia Cup edition. The mystery spinner took six of these wickets in a single match against India. His 6/13 are the best bowling figures by a bowler in the tournament.

Highest individual score in Asia Cup

In 2012, Indian batter Virat Kohli scripted history with his 183-run knock against Pakistan at the Asia Cup. It is still his career-best score in ODI cricket. Kohli's 183 is also the highest individual score in the tournament. Notably, no other player has a score of even 150 in this regard. Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim (144) and Pakistan's Younis Khan (144) follow Kohli.

Joint-most dismissals as wicket-keepers

India's MS Dhoni and Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara are among the greatest wicket-keepers across formats. They have the joint-most dismissals as wicket-keepers in the Asia Cup (36). Sanga took 27 catches, while Dhoni is the only wicket-keeper with over 10 stumpings (11) in the tournament. No other wicket-keeper has even 20 dismissals in this regard, with Moin Khan (17) and Rahim (17) following Sanga.

A look at other notable records

Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya is the only batter with over 1,200 runs in the Asia Cup (ODIs). He also has the most runs in an edition (378 runs in 2008). Dhoni led India in 14 Asia Cup ODIs, the most matches played as captain. Pakistan recorded the highest-ever total in the tournament in 2010 (385/7 vs Bangladesh).

