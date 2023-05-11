Sports

Should MS Dhoni bat higher in IPL 2023: Decoding stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 11, 2023, 12:45 pm 3 min read

Dhoni has mostly batted at number eight this season (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals by 27 runs in Match 55 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). It was CSK's seventh win in 12 games this season as they are inching toward a place in the place-offs. MS Dhoni's blistering cameos have been instrumental to CSK's successful campaign. Many even reckon he should be bat higher. Here is what the stats say.

Dhoni's fireworks against the Capitals

Against DC, Dhoni arrived at number eight with the scorecard reading 126/6. He went after the bowlers from the outset, enhancing the scoring rate even further. With the help of two maximums and a four, the CSK skipper scored a nine-ball 20 as the Super Kings posted 167/8 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. ﻿Mitchell Marsh dismissed him in the last over.

Highest strike rate in IPL 2023

With Dhoni mostly batting at number eight, he has not been able to bat long this season. In eight innings, however, he has accumulated 96 runs at 48. He has been dismissed just twice. Moreover, Dhoni's strike rate of 204.26 is the highest for batters with at least 50 runs this season. Only Rahul Tewatia (203.23) has a 190-plus strike rate in this regard.

Most runs in the 20th over

Arguably the finest finisher ever in white-ball cricket, Dhoni has scored 709 IPL runs in the 20th over, the most for any batter. He has smashed 59 sixes in this phase as his strike rate reads 243.64.

His numbers at number four and five

Though Dhoni's record in death overs is sensational, he has fared well batting higher. At number four, he has scored 1,555 IPL runs at an average and strike rate of 36.16 and 138.09, respectively. Dhoni has garnered 1,949 runs at number five at 47.53 (SR: 144.58). While he last played at number four in 2021, he played one match at five last year.

Author's Verdict: Dhoni can be promoted to number six

Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, and Ambati Rayudu have been forming CSK's middle order lately. While Rahane and Dube have impressed, Rayudu has only managed 118 runs at 16.85 this year. Hence, there can be a prospect of Dhoni replacing Rayudu at number six. This move could also allow CSK to field an extra bowler or draft back Ben Stokes in the XI.

Dhoni's overall IPL numbers

Earlier this season, Dhoni surpassed the 5,000-run mark in IPL, becoming just the fifth Indian and the oldest to do so. Dhoni has raced to 5,074 runs in 246 IPL games at 39.33 (SR: 136.07). 4,500 of these runs have come in CSK colors at an average of 40.54, striking at 137.65. Only Suresh Raina (4,687) has clobbered more IPL runs for the franchise.