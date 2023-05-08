Sports

IPL 2023: PBKS score 179/7 against KKR; Dhawan, Chakravarthy shine

Written by Parth Dhall May 08, 2023, 09:24 pm 2 min read

Varun Chakravarthy took three wickets (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) slammed 179/7 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match number 53 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Shikhar Dhawan turned out to be the lone warrior for the Kings, having scored a 47-ball 57. Shahrukh Khan and Harpreet Brar hammered 21 runs in the final over. Varun Chakravarthy took three wickets to derail PBKS's innings.

PBKS lose three wickets in Powerplay

Prabhsimran Singh scored three boundaries off Vaibhav Arora after PBKS elected to bat first. Dhawan too started strongly, collecting a couple of boundaries. Harshit Rana got rid of Prabhsimran and Bhanuka Rajapaksa thereafter. The dangerous Liam Livingstone too departed for a 9-ball 15. Dhawan was batting on 25 as the Kings scored 58/3 in the Powerplay (0-6).

Another half-century for Dhawan

Although Dhawan lost partners at the other end, he continued to keep the scoreboard ticking. He brought up his half-century in the 14th over bowled by Sunil Narine off just 41 balls. Dhawan swept the ball for a six to reach the mark. However, Nitish Rana dismissed Dhawan in the very next over. The latter managed 57 off 47 balls (4s-9, 6s-1).

Third player with 50 IPL half-centuries

Dhawan now has 50 half-centuries in the IPL. He has become just the third player after David Warner and Virat Kohli to complete 50 IPL fifties. Notably, Dhawan also has two IPL centuries to his name.

Another three-fer for Chakravarthy

Mystery spinner Chakravarthy continues his exploits with the ball in IPL 2023. Once again, he was the pick of KKR's bowlers, having taken three wickets for 26 runs in four overs. After dismissing Livingstone, Chakravarthy removed Jitesh Sharma and Rishi Dhawan. With this, Chakravarthy raced past 15 wickets in the ongoing season. He remains the only KKR bowler with over 10 wickets this season.

KKR spinners complete 40 wickets in IPL 2023

During tonight's encounter, KKR spinners completed 40 wickets in IPL 2023. KKR became the first side to unlock this achievement this season. Chakravarthy, Narine, and wrist-spinner Suyash Sharma have been on a roll for the Knight Riders.