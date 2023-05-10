Sports

IPL 2023: CSK post 167/8 versus DC at Chepauk

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 10, 2023, 09:24 pm 2 min read

Chennai Super Kings managed a decent 167/8 in 20 overs (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Chennai Super Kings managed a decent 167/8 in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals in match number 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season at the Chepauk. DC did well to pick wickets at key junctures but CSK upped the ante when required by getting some good overs in between on a surface not-so-tailormade for batting.DC have a tricky chase on offer.

A decent powerplay for CSK

Khaleel Ahmed bowled a tight first over, conceding four runs before Ishant Sharma was hammered for three fours by Ruturaj Gaikwad. Khaleel steamed in and conceded just five from his next. David Warner introduced spin in the next two overs with Axar Patel claiming Devon Conway. Ishant finished off the proceedings with eight runs as CSK managed 49/1 from their powerplay (overs 1-6).

CSK end up with 117/5 after 15 overs

Axar got the scalp of Gaikwad right after the powerplay. Kuldeep Yadav tightened the screws before another solid over from Axar saw DC gain momentum. Kuldeep got the dangerous Moeen Ali to leave CSK at 66/3 after 10 overs. In the 12th over, Lalit Yadav dismissed Ajinkya Rahane. However, he was smashed for 23 next. DC bounced back by dismissing Shivam Dube.

Lalit loses the plot in the 14th over

Lalit lost the plot in the 14th over with Shivam Dube smashing him for two sixes with both deliveries being in the slot. Ambati Rayudu then joined the party and hammered a poor ball for four before and then used his feet for a six.

CSK do well at the death

Kuldeep conceded eight in the 16th over before Khaleel got Rayudu, conceding just three. Just when DC had the grip over the hosts, CSK changed the complexion. Ravindra Jadeja helped CSK earn 11 from the 18th over before MS Dhoni's blitz saw Khaleel concede 21. However, Mitchell Marsh bowled an excellent last over, picking two scalps.