IPL 2023, Mitchell Marsh claims 4/27 versus SRH: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 29, 2023, 10:13 pm 1 min read

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Mitchell Marsh made his presence felt with a terrific spell of 4/27 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Mitchell Marsh made his presence felt with a terrific spell of 4/27 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 40 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Saturday. Marsh was the pick of the bowlers for the Capitals, who restricted SRH to 197/6. Marsh's feat included a double wicket maiden. Here we present the stats.

Marsh takes a crucial four-fer for DC

Marsh picked up a wicket in his very first over, dismissing Rahul Tripathi. His next over produced two wickets and a maiden. Marsh got Aiden Markram with a short ball as the latter held out straight to deep mid-wicket. A half-hearted pull shot from Harry Brook did him in.Marsh came back at the death and got another wicket, conceding 23 from two overs.

Second IPL four-fer for Marsh

In 35 IPL games, Marsh now has 31 scalps at 20.39. He claimed his maiden four-fer for DC and a second overall. In IPL 2023, he has seven scalps at 15.71. In the 20-over format, Marsh has raced to 77 scalps. He claimed his third four-wicket haul.