PAK vs NZ: Tom Latham smashes his 19th ODI fifty

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 29, 2023, 09:48 pm 2 min read

Latham slammed his second ODI fifty against Pakistan (Source: Twitter/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham slammed his 19th ODI half-century in the ongoing second ODI against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. His knock of 98 helped the visitors post a massive total of 336/5. Latham's knock was laced with eight fours and a solitary maximum. Apart from him, Chad Bowes and Daryl Mitchell also played impressive knocks. Here are the key stats.

Latham leads from the front

Latham was unfortunate to miss out on a well-deserved century. The NZ skipper came to the crease when Bowes was dismissed and from there he added 183 runs along with Mitchell (129) and took the NZ total beyond the 300-run mark. He looked in good touch but was dismissed in the 46th over by Haris Rauf.

A look at his overall ODI numbers

The 31-year-old has raced to 3,598 runs in 127 ODI appearances at an average of 34.93. Latham has smoked 19 fifties and seven hundreds in this format for the Blackcaps. Among active players, he is the second-highest run-scorer for NZ. He is only behind Kane Williamson, who has amassed 6,554 runs. Latham has scored 416 runs against Pakistan in 21 matches at 24.47.

How did the NZ innings pan out?

Pakistan won the toss and elected to field. NZ lost WIll Young early but Bowes and Mitchell steadied the ship with a 50-plus run partnership. Once the former departed, Mitchell stitched a massive partnership with Latham, as the two kept Pakistan at bay. Latham fell short of a hundred by two runs (98) as NZ posted 336/5. Haris Rauf finished with 4/78.