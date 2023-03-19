Sports

Kusal Mendis smokes his fourth Test fifty vs New Zealand

Kusal Mendis led Sri Lanka's fightback in the second innings with a brilliant fifty in the ongoing second and final Test versus New Zealand. After being folded for 164 in reply to NZ's 580/4 (declared), the visitors were asked to follow on. Mendis, who arrived at number three, brilliantly tackled the Kiwi bowlers and mustered his 17th Test fifty. Here are his stats.

A crucial knock by Mendis

Mendis was dismissed for a 10-ball duck in SL's first innings. The batter arrived after the early departure of opener Oshada Fernando (5) in his side's second outing. Mendis joined forces with skipper Dimuth Karunaratne (51), and the duo added 71 runs for the second wicket before the latter departed. The former returned unbeaten on 50 off 100 balls at stumps on Day 3.

A look at his Test numbers

Meanwhile, Mendis has now raced to 3,553 runs in 56 Tests at a decent average of 34.83. Besides 17 fifties, he owns seven centuries in the format with his highest score being 196. Meanwhile, against NZ, he has raced to 622 runs in eight Tests at an impressive average of 44.42. The tally includes one ton and four fifties.

How has the match proceeded?

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Kane Williamson (215) and Henry Nicholls (200*) starred with double-tons. In reply, the Lankans were folded for a paltry 164 and were asked to follow on. Notably, SL skipper Karunaratne (89 and 51) slammed fifties in both innings. The visitors were 113/2 at stumps on Day 3.