India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Hardik Pandya elects to bowl

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 17, 2023, 01:01 pm 2 min read

India and Australia are gearing up to meet in a three-match ODI series, starting today. The series would act as a dress rehearsal for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, which will take place later this year in India. Hardik Pandya is leading the hosts in the opener, Steve Smith is Australia's captain. Here is the toss update.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the duel. The track here is favorable for batters. Dew can play a part in the evening. A high score will be key for the side batting first. Sides chasing have won 14 of the 27 ODIs here. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (1:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar (paid subscription).

Here's the head-to-head record

India and Australia have crossed swords in 143 ODIs to date. India have claimed 53 wins to Australia's 80. 10 matches have had no results. At home, the Men in Blue boast 29 wins and 30 defeats against the Aussies (NR: 5). Notably, Australia were the last team to win an ODI series against India in India (3-2 in 2019).

Here are the key performers

Virat Kohli has managed 2,083 ODI runs against Australia at 54.81. David Warner (990) and Glenn Maxwell (913) are eyeing the 1,000-run mark versus India in ODIs. Adam Zampa has claimed 27 scalps versus India in 16 ODIs, averaging 32.00. Steve Smith tallies 1,123 ODI runs versus India at 62.38. Kuldeep Yadav owns 23 scalps from 16 ODIs against the Aussies (Average: 40.26).

Here's India's Playing XI

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

Marsh to open the batting for Australia

Steve Smith confirmed that David Warner is not yet fully fit, so Mitchell Marsh will open the batting for the Aussies. Also, Josh Inglis is playing as Alex Carey is sick and has gone home. Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa