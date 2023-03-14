Sports

WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians reach playoffs with fifth consecutive win

Mumbai Indians Women won by 55 runs (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Giants to claim their fifth consecutive win of the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. MIW successfully defended 162/8, with Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews taking three wickets. Harmanpreet Kaur laid the foundation for MIW's win, slamming her third fifty of the tournament. Notably, MIW have become the first side to reach the WPL playoffs.

A look at the match's summary

MIW were off to a patchy start after GG skipper Sneh Rana elected to field. They managed just 31/1 in the Powerplay (0-6). Nat Sciver-Brunt (36) and Yastika (44) added 74 runs for the second wicket after Matthews departed early. Harmanpreet smashed 51 off 30 balls. A concerted bowling effort from the MIW bowlers drove them to victory. GG could manage only 107/9.

Another scintillating knock from Harmanpreet

Once again, Harmanpreet led MIW from the front. She started watchfully but unleashed her carnage in the final few overs. Harmanpreet smashed 51 off 30 balls, a knock laced with 7 fours and 2 sixes. It was her third half-century of the WPL. Harmanpreet slammed a blistering 65 in the tournament opener against GG. She also whacked 53* against UP Warriorz.

Gardner takes three wickets

Gardner was the pick of GG's bowlers, having taken three wickets for 34 runs in four overs. Meanwhile, Garth, Rana, and Kanwar took a wicket each. Rana registered an economy rate of 4.20, having conceded just two runs in her final over. Harleen Deol's direct hit from long-on to dismiss Humaira Kazi grabbed eyeballs. The former also took a brilliant catch to dismiss Harmanpreet.

Nat Sciver-Brunt, Matthews record three-fers

Nat Sciver-Brunt and Matthews took six wickets between them. They mowed down GG's batting line-up. Interestingly, both Brunt and Matthews conceded under 25 runs in four overs. Meanwhile, Kerr snapped up two wickets for just 18 runs in four overs. Issy Wong took a solitary wicket of the dangerous Harleen, who managed 22 off 23 balls.

First team to reach WPL playoffs

As stated, MIW have recorded their fifth successive win in WPL 2023. They are the only unbeaten side in the tournament so far. The table-toppers have qualified for the all-important playoffs. On the other hand, GG have lost their fourth match.

MIW attain this feat

MIW have become the first side to defend a total of less than 200 in the ongoing WPL. And, they did it in style! The Harmanpreet-led team won the low-scoring encounter by as many as 55 runs.