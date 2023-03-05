Sports

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants compile 169/6 against UP Warriorz

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 05, 2023, 09:00 pm 2 min read

Top-order batter Harleen Deol stepped up with a 46-run knock (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

Gujarat Giants compiled 169/6 against UP Warriorz in the third match of the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Top-order batter Harleen Deol stepped up with a 46-run knock, while Sabbhineni Meghana (24) and Ashleigh Gardner (25) too chipped in. Dayalan Hemalatha (21*) finished off in style. Meanwhile, Deepti Sharma and Sophie Ecclestone took two wickets each.

GG manage 45/2 in Powerplay

Sophia Dunkley and Meghana got off GG to a flier after they elected to bat. Anjali Sarvani conceded 17 runs in the second over, with Dunkley and Meghana collecting a couple of fours each. However, Deepti and Ecclestone dismissed the GG openers in the following overs. GG were 45-2 at the end of the Powerplay.

What transpired in the middle overs?

Ecclestone and Tahlia McGrath got rid of Annabel Sutherland and Sushma Verma, respectively, to reduce GG to 76/4 in 10.3 overs. Deol and Gardner then joined forces to get the Giants past 115. The duo remained watchful despite punishing the poor deliveries. However, Deepti sent back the dangerous Gardner in the 16th over. Meanwhile, Deol held one end.

Plenty of action in the final few overs

Leg-spinner Devika Vaidya conceded as many as 18 runs in the 17th over. Deol smacked her for four consecutive boundaries on the first four balls before taking a single. Deol then departed in the next over, falling to Anjali Sarvani at deep mid-wicket.

Sneh Rana is leading GG

GG regular skipper Beth Mooney had been ruled out of the game. She twisted her ankle while batting in the tournament opener against MI. Mooney retired hurt without scoring in that game. India's Sneh Rana is leading GG in place of Mooney.